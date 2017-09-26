2017 Presidents Cup: Stricker, Love address national anthem protests

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The national anthem is scheduled to be played during the Presidents Cup trophy presentation at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, before the first session gets underway at Liberty National. It will then be played before action begins Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t expect any protests by the American players.

“We’ve had a discussion already and none of my players want to do that,” said U.S. captain Steve Stricker, who said his team discussed the issue on Tuesday morning.

Last week, President Donald Trump made a series of divisive comments, both on Twitter and at a rally in Alabama, in reference to football players kneeling during the anthem, suggesting at one point that any player who protests during the anthem should be fired. NFL players, coaches and owners responded on Sunday by kneeling, joining arms or even staying in the locker room during the anthem.

Stricker didn’t offer an opinion on what happened Sunday, but he did confirm that his players will be standing.

“I just wanted to know what they wanted to do and how we wanted to proceed as a team,” Stricker said. “So we were going to do what we always do and that’s take off our hat and put our hands across our chest and over our heart and respect the flag. So that’s what we’re planning on doing.”

Earlier in the morning, former Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III went on Morning Drive and offered more of an opinion. Love said that there’s a time to protest, “and it probably isn’t during the national anthem.”

Love said he believes President Trump is right in that sense.

“We ought to take a break during the prayer or during the national anthem to thank our country, to thank our forefathers who went before us,” Love said. “And then we can protest with our votes, with our letters to our congressmen or however we want.”