Mickelson, Callaway extend contract

Callaway Golf announced Tuesday it had extended its contract with Phil Mickelson, ensuring the five-time major winner will play the company’s clubs for the remainder of his career.

“Phil has meant so much to Callaway and to the game of golf,” Callaway Golf President and CEO Chip Brewer said in a release. “He is a dynamic athlete and an iconic ambassador. We are excited to continue our relationship with him for years to come.”

Mickelson, 47, who will play in his 13th Presidents Cup this week, signed with Callaway in 2004. He has shown a willingness to try anything that might make his equipment better fit a course or need, including using two drivers, no driver, highly lofted fairway woods and prototype wedges that later would bear his name at retail.

“Our long association has been hugely important to my career, and this extended agreement is a great honor,” Mickelson said in the release. “We’ve enjoyed close personal and working relationships for 13 years, and I’m very grateful that it will continue through my playing days and beyond.”