Mizuno S18 wedges

Club: Mizuno S18 wedge

Price: $149.99 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shaft; available in satin chrome and gun metal finishes

Specs: 1020 mild-carbon steel infused with boron; lofts from 45 to 62 degrees

Goal

With its newest wedge, Mizuno works to maintain the durability and sharpness of the grooves while providing the ideal sole and center of gravity for each club based on loft.

The Scoop

Mizuno has tried for several years to optimize the performance of wedges by creating each club uniquely, based on loft. With the S18 line, the company is continuing that while trying to prolong fresh-groove performance.

Each S18 wedge is forged from 1020 mild-carbon steel infused with boron. Adding boron hardens the carbon steel without changing feel at impact. As a result, the grooves in the face of each S18 should be more durable and maintain their sharpness more effectively. That means players should expect like-new spin on pitches and chips throughout more usage, and the typical deterioration of performance should occur more slowly.

Mizuno also uses different grooves throughout the range of lofts, based on how players are likely to use a specific club. The grooves in the pitching wedges and gap wedges are deeper and more narrow, like the grooves in short irons, because most golfers use those clubs on relatively longer approach shots from fairway or rough.

The grooves in the sand wedges and lob wedges are shallower and wider. They do a better job of moving water and debris from the face so that groove edges can grab the ball more effectively and impart spin on greenside pitches, chips and bunker shots.

The soles of the wedges are also different based on the lofts. The 46-degree S18 has a fairly straight, iron-like sole, and designers subtly removed material from the heel and toe as lofts increase. The result: A player can open the face of the 56-degree sand wedge, and because a significant amount of material has been removed from the heel, the player can still get the leading edge under the ball resting on a tight lie. The 62-degree lob wedge has even more material removed, which should increase its versatility.

Finally, to help golfers achieve the ball flight they are looking for with each club, Mizuno designed the S18 wedges with a progressive center of gravity. The CG rises as material is added under the topline, which should help golfers flight approach shots down more easily and impart more spin.