Wally Uihlein set to retire from Acushnet on Jan. 1, 2018

Acushnet Holdings Corp., the parent company of Titleist and FootJoy, announced Monday that Wally Uihlein, the company’s president and CEO, will retire Jan. 1, 2018.

A 41-year veteran of Titleist, Uihlein, 68, will be succeeded by chief operating officer David Maher, 49.

Uihlein has run Titleist and FootJoy for 22 years. During that time the company became a dominating force in golf balls, gloves and shoes while providing a range of clubs used by many of the best players in the world. The Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls are the most-played balls on every professional tour and the overwhelming choice at elite amateur competitions.

“We thank Wally Uihlein for his forty plus years with Acushnet and the terrific leadership he has provided during this time,” said Gene Yoon, Acushnet’s chairman. “I am very happy that Wally will remain on the board and also serve as advisor to the chairman. Acushnet will continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience in areas such as strategic planning, acquisitions, player promotion and golf equipment regulatory matters.”

Uihlein was at the helm when Acushnet was sold by Fortune Brands to Fila Korea Ltd. and Mirae Asset Private Equity in 2011, and he rang the bell Oct. 28, 2016 at the New York Stock Exchange when Acushnet went public under the ticker symbol GOLF.

A strong believer in the power of tour validation, Uihlein helped turn Titleist into a powerhouse in the wedge and putter categories by hiring and promoting Bob Vokey and Scotty Cameron while defending the notion that golf needs to be played by a single set of rules.

“While some lament that PGA Tour players aren’t playing the same game as amateurs, this is more a commentary on the skill of the professional golfer than amateurs’ desire to play a different game,” Uihlein wrote in 2009. “Part of the fabric of the game is the relationship between the game’s best players and all golfers who play.”

Uihlein’s son, Peter, won the Web.com Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship on Sept. 3 and is fully exempt to play on the PGA Tour in the 2017-18 season.