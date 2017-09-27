2017 Presidents Cup: Thursday's foursomes pairings, tee times

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Here is a look at the five foursomes matches set for Thursday at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National:

Thursday

FOURSOMES

(all times Eastern)

  • Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel (I), 1:05 p.m.
  • Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (I), 1:17 p.m.
  • Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Emiliano Grillo (I), 1:29 p.m.
  • Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (I), 1:41 p.m.
  • Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson (U.S.) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman (I), 1:53 p.m.

