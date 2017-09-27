John Daly opens John Daly Steakhouse in Arkansas

It may not have come on the golf course, but John Daly had big news this week.

The 51-year-old announced Tuesday that his first steakhouse, named John Daly Steakhouse, was set to open the following day in Conway, Ark., less than 50 miles from his Dardanelle, Ark., residence.

Exciting stuff, John!

There hasn’t been a follow-up post from him since, but as Daly gave an 11 a.m. (presumably Central, as that is Conway’s time zone) grand opening time to the public for Wednesday, it would appear the steakhouse has indeed officially opened. (And there’s a review on the steakhouse’s Facebook page that appears to have come from someone who ate there on opening day Wednesday.)

The restaurant has a nice touch to it, too, as the place includes a golf club chandelier!

It's the little details that make a difference. Who's ready? #johndalysteakhouse #comingsoon #steakhouse #loudmouth #golf #restaurant A post shared by John Daly Steakhouse (@dalysteakhouse) on Sep 14, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Anyway, this is far from Daly’s first foray into business. Time will tell how this goes, but it’s likely to be his most delicious at the moment!