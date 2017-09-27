Meg Mallon acknowledges nearly 25-year relationship with Beth Daniel

Meg Mallon earned her rightful place in the World Golf Hall of Fame on Tuesday, and she did so while opening up about her personal life.

Tuesday’s induction ceremony brought speeches from all inductees or their proxies. Mallon, Davis Love III, Lorena Ochoa, Ian Woosnam and golf writer John Hopkins (inducting Henry Longhurst) made speeches.

In her time at the podium, Mallon thanked everybody, from her family to friends to coaches to caddies to peers, in helping her realize a career that saw her capture four majors and 18 total LPGA wins.

But she offered a revelation in her speech, too. Mallon also vocalized her appreciation for Beth Daniel, revealing in her remarks that the pair have been in a relationship for nearly 25 years.

“I have talked a lot about the people who have been instrumental in my career’s success,” Mallon said on the live Golf Channel broadcast. “But now I want to mention the person who has been with me for the most fulfilling journey of my life, Beth. We are celebrating 25 years together later this year.

“While we have endured challenges along the way, I am so grateful and lucky to have this amazing woman by my side. She has taught me so much.”

Mallon, 54, in fact follows in her partner’s footsteps, as Daniel, 60, was elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000 after a 33-win LPGA career that included one major title.

Mallon noted that her relationship with Daniel was certainly no secret to all. The new Hall of Famer pointed out that the media’s respect for keeping the privacy of their relationship has meant a great deal in allowing it to flourish.

“A large part of making our journey together easier is the respect the golf media has shown us by not making our relationship headlines,” Mallon said. “We have built a great rapport with the golf media over the years, founded on mutual respect, and they have been for the most part fair and accurate in their coverage.”

You can view Mallon’s full induction speech below.