Phil Mickelson weighs in on national anthem protests: 'We can always get better'

There was no doubt the national anthem protests would be a topic of discussion during Presidents Cup week, and that continues to be the case.

Peter Malnati, a PGA Tour winner, gave his thoughts on the issue in a lengthy Twitter message. U.S. Presidents Cup captain Steve Stricker and one of his assistants, Davis Love III, have also offered their opinions here.

Stricker noted that none of his players on the U.S. squad plan to take part in this protest during the Presidents Cup.

One of Stricker’s players, Phil Mickelson, has joined the discussion as well. The left-hander went on “The Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday alongside Jason Day, a member of the International Presidents Cup squad.

During the interview, both were asked their thoughts on the anthem protests. Day, an Aussie, gave a short response before deferring to Mickelson.

Here’s what the 41-year-old had to say:

“There are social injustices that continue in this country, and we should all strive to eliminate that,” Mickelson said. “But for this week, I am so proud to represent my country and so appreciative of all the opportunities this great country has given me. I get to play golf for a living, there’s just no greater thing that I could ever imagine.”

Mickelson finished with this point of clarification:

“We should all strive to eliminate social injustices that continue,” he said. “Certainly we’ve made a lot of strides over the years, but we can always get better.”

Lefty was definitely diplomatic here, and seemed to offer a hopeful message. Tiger Woods has weighed in as well, offering a short message of future optimism.

So there’s definitely talk going on at the Presidents Cup about the subject of anthem protests.

But for now it seems that once the competition starts, the focus at Liberty National will turn fully back to golf.