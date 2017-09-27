PHOTOS: Jordan Spieth's custom Under Armour golf shoes for Presidents Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Many of the U.S. team members at this year’s Presidents Cup are sporting custom shoes to celebrating the patriotic occasion. Jordan Spieth is no different.

Spieth will wear custom Spieth One golf shoes this week at Liberty National. Details of the shoe include:

Red, white and blue colors with a waterproof and breathable upper.

Sublimated “Star” comfort lining.

Laser-etched Spieth branding on the medial quarter.

Stars-and-stripes inspired, left-to-right foot bed design with Spieth branding and resilient under-foot cushioning.

Rotational traction system with red, white, and blue replaceable spikes.

Here are photos of the shoe:

