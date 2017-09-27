PHOTOS: Rickie Fowler's Presidents Cup-themed Puma Golf shoes

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Rickie Fowler’s feet will be very patriotic this week at Liberty National.

Fowler will wear custom red, white and blue versions of the TitanTour Ignite and TitanTour Ignite Hi-Top shoes as he competes in the 2017 Presidents Cup.

The tongue and sockliner of each shoe features a cool design incorporating Rickie’s initials along with his grandpa’s name in Japanese script, which Rickie also has tattooed on his bicep. A chrome electroplating process was used on the sole to create that chic mirrored effect.

Here is a look at what the shoes look like:

