Presidents Cup: Friday's four-ball pairings, tee times

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Here is a look at the five four-ball matches set for Friday at the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National.

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

• • •

FRIDAY

FOUR-BALL

(all times Eastern)

  • Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin/Hideki Matsuyama (I), 11:35 a.m.
  • Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (I), 11:50 a.m.
  • Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman (I), 12:05 p.m.
  • Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman (U.S.) vs. Charl Schwartzel/Anirban Lahiri (I), 12:20 p.m.
  • Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (I), 12:35 p.m.

