Presidents Cup: Thursday superlatives - Shot, match quote of day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Rickie Fowler provided a preview of coming attractions for the U.S. squad by holing his chip shot from 70 feet for birdie at the 484-yard, par-4 third hole. Fowler waved, then pointed downward a ala Ty Webb to signify his shot was in the jar. The birdie made Fowler and partner Justin Thomas all square with International opposites Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel. The U.S. duo went on dominate the match 6 and 4.

MATCH OF THE DAY

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar dropped the first two holes in their showdown with Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas as the Internationals pounced with two birdies. Scott/Vegas gave one back with a bogey at No.3. The Americans birdied the par-5 fourth to go all square. A birdie at the par-3 16th ultimately proved the difference in lifting the U.S. to a 1-up victory. Johnson/Kuchar did not make a bogey.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was a great, great match. We didn’t get up until the (16th) hole. It was just a really good fight. Dustin and I didn’t make a bogey today; in these conditions, in alternate-shot, you would think we would look awfully strong to win pretty easily with the way we played. But it was just a great match.”

—Matt Kuchar, on he and teammate Dustin Johnson persevering through strong winds to down Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas.