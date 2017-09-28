2017 Presidents Cup live blog: U.S. in early control in Thursday foursomes

The Presidents Cup is finally here! The biennial event between the U.S. and International squads begins Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., with an afternoon foursomes session.

We’ve got five matches coming in this opening session and we’ll track EVERYTHING. Keep up with the detailed action in every match below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Thursday, 1-6 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Thursday, 1-6 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday

Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Match Scores

Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel (I): U.S., 1 up thru 4

Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (I): Internationals, 1 up thru 3

Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Emiliano Grillo (I): All Square thru 3

Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (I): U.S., 1 up thru 1

Kevin Kisner/Phil Mickelson (U.S.) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman (I): U.S., 1 up thru 1

Presidents Cup Tracker

UPDATE No. 11 (2:07 p.m.): Mickelson and Kisner win the first in the anchor match after Kiz drops in a long birdie putt, and the U.S. now leads in four of five matches.

UPDATE No. 10 (2:01 p.m.): The U.S. has now taken early control. Fowler rolls in 12-footer for birdie at No. 4 and they win that hole. The U.S. now leads 1 up there after taking back-to-back holes. The Americans lead in three matches, the International in one. The U.S. looks likely to lead the final match after first hole soon, too.

The Americans have quickly gained control.

UPDATE No. 9 (1:55 p.m.): Fowler’s grandparents are also killing it today so far…

.@RickieFowler’s grandparents join the fans. Of course they have a song ready. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NPWrYV140o — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) September 28, 2017

UPDATE No. 8 (1:48 p.m.): Rickie Fowler with this incredible chip in for birdie at No. 3 wins the hole to square the opening match!

UPDATE No. 7 (1:39 p.m.): Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed are now up against Si Woo Kim and Emiliano Grillo. Kim had a good birdie look to win the opening hole but missed. This one is All Square through 1.

UPDATE No. 6 (1:33 p.m.): Schwartzel and Matsuyama are conceded an eagle at No. 2 as Thomas and Fowler make a mess of it. They are now 1 up. The first two matches, the Internationals lead.

UPDATE No. 5 (1:29 p.m.): We now have the first flag on the board! In Match No. 2, Jhonattan Vegas rolls in a birdie putt to win him and Adam Scott No. 1 against Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson. Just like that, 1 up!

UPDATE No. 4 (1:20 p.m.): Matsuyama recovers nicely and Internationals make par. Thomas can’t take advantage of Fowler’s drive and they par as well. The opening match halves the opening hole.

UPDATE No. 3 (1:08 p.m.): Charl Schwartzel went wayyy right off the first tee. Fowler follows by blasting a driver down the fairway. Good start for the U.S.

UPDATE No. 2 (1:04 p.m.): A pretty cool opening ceremony. Now we’re onto the first match … Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Charl Schwartzel.

UPDATE No. 1 (12:28 p.m.): We’re getting ready … first match goes off in about 30 minutes. GET. PUMPED.

