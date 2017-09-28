What match winners said Thursday at Presidents Cup

The Thursday foursomes action at Liberty National ended in the U.S. leading the Presidents Cup, 3.5-1.5, through Day 1.

You can get a recap of each match here. Below is the most pertinent quote from one of the members of each of the winning pairs (only the final match ended in a halve).

• • •

Justin Thomas

(Thomas/Rickie Fowler def. Charl Schwartzel/Hideki Matsuyama, 6 and 4)

“(On the first tee), the adrenaline is pumping. But like any round, once you hit a couple shots, a couple holes, you get out there … it’s just kind of what we do.”

Matt Kuchar

(Kuchar/Dustin Johnson def. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas, 1 up)

“Those were really hard conditions but we were bogey-free. That’s amazing in those conditions. We had a heck of a battle and I had a heck of a partner to ride.”

Jordan Spieth

(Spieth/Patrick Reed def. Si Woo Kim/Emiliano Grillo, 5 and 4)

“This was a pretty boring day for us, but boring is what we needed today.”

Branden Grace

(Grace/Louis Oosthuizen def. Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger, 3 and 1)

“We stuck to the guns. We made the clutch things when we had to out there, and you know, kept the momentum going.”