Presidents Cup 2017: Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton open action at Liberty National

For the first time, three former U.S. Presidents are on-site for the Presidents Cup. And it was just as cool as we imagined it would be.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton kicked off the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., as all were in attendance at Thursday’s opening ceremony right ahead of the start of the competition (foursomes).

Here’s a look at all of the excitement their presence brought:

Selfies with the President(s). pic.twitter.com/TzdSDhhpye — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 28, 2017

When you can take a selfie with three US Presidents, you do it!! pic.twitter.com/E3pNlZ07gs — Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) September 28, 2017

Here is a picture for ages for Indian golf fans! Our very own @anirbangolf with @TigerWoods and Presidents Bush, Clinton and Obama! #presidentscup pic.twitter.com/VvUPq5Yw5A — Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) September 28, 2017

How would you like to tee off with 2 former presidents right behind watching you?😬🤢🤒#PresidentsCup #golf pic.twitter.com/H0Jry5Ejet — James T (@Audioear) September 28, 2017

Obama cryptically watching as @RickieFowler tees off is SO evocative of the mental pressure I feel whenever I myself golf! #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/MTH5NtBdzY — Nicolas DiDomizio (@ctnicolas) September 28, 2017

And if you missed the opening ceremony, you can watch it here in full: