Presidents Cup 2017: Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton open action at Liberty National

For the first time, three former U.S. Presidents are on-site for the Presidents Cup. And it was just as cool as we imagined it would be.
Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton kicked off the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., as all were in attendance at Thursday’s opening ceremony right ahead of the start of the competition (foursomes).
Here’s a look at all of the excitement their presence brought:
And if you missed the opening ceremony, you can watch it here in full:
