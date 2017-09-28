Sam Saunders birdies final 6 holes to shoot 59 at Web.com Tour Championship

A PGA Tour card on the line? No pressure for Sam Saunders!

The 30-year-old birdied his final six holes in Thursday’s opening round at the Web.com Tour Championship to fire a 12-under 59 – the seventh sub-60 score in Web.com Tour history.

Of course that gives Saunders the early lead at Atlantic Beach (Fla.) Country Club, his home course, as he has run out to an early three-shot cushion. The Web.com Tour Championship is the finale in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals. At the end of it all, the top 25 on the series money list earn PGA Tour cards.

Saunders entered the event at 24th.

Well, with his first-place position, he’s now projected to rocket to first in the standings.

Saunders posts the incredible 59 just over a year after the passing of his grandfather, the legendary Arnold Palmer.

It almost seemed like Saunders caught some of the Arnie magic in his late run. Saunders began his round at No. 10 and immediately jumped out with three straight birdies.

He was 4 under through five and would go out in 5-under 31. A birdie at No. 2 would move him 6 under for the round. But it just seemed like a nice low opening round before the finish.

That’s when he put on a charge Arnie would be proud of as he went birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie.

He finished it off with this dramatic 12-footer.

Right in the heart. 👌 Sam Saunders shoots 59 in the opening round @WebTourChamp! pic.twitter.com/OPUWh3EuqX — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) September 28, 2017

“To be able to hit a good putt and see it go in like that was awesome,” Saunders said.

This 59 is the first in the history of the Web.com Tour Finals.

Saunders was a PGA Tour member in 2016-17 but finished 129th in FedEx Cup points to relegate himself to the Web.com Tour Finals. Three more solid rounds, and he should have his card back.

As for the 59 itself, Saunders needed just 20 putts on the round and beat the field average score for the day by more than nine shots.

Grabbing the Tour card is still paramount, but Saunders was happy to finish off a memorable and historic day.

“To do something I’ve never done and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, it was important. It mattered a lot to me,” Saunders said.