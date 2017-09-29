The 2018 European Tour schedule includes 4 new tournaments

HEDDON-ON-THE-WALL, England – Four new tournaments feature on the 2018 European Tour schedule released Friday.

Oman, the Philippines, Belgium and Scotland will host new tournaments on a proposed 51-tournament schedule that begins with the UBS Hong Kong Open Nov. 23-26 this year, and ending with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai next November.

The NBO Oman Golf Classic, Philippines Golf Championship, Belgian Knockout and European Golf Team Championships in Scotland are the four new events. However, six tournaments on this year’s schedule are not listed on the 2018 rota: the Alfred Dunhill Championship, Shenzhen International, Portuguese Open, Rocco Forte Open, Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play and Fiji International,

The schedule still has to be fully fleshed out. There are two weeks listed as TBA (to be announced), eight events that have not been designated venues, and 12 with no prize funds listed.

As with this season, eight Rolex Series events worth a minimum of $7 million feature on the calendar. The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth once again kicks the series off in May, with the Rolex Series Italian Open staged the week after in a move from this year’s October date.

The build-up to the Open Championship matches this year’s schedule with a trio of consecutive Rolex events in the French, Irish and Scottish opens. The calendar is once again punctuated by three closing Rolex tournaments in the Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Championship and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

“We are delighted to be able to announce new events as part of the 2018 European Tour schedule, providing vital playing opportunities for our members,” said Keith Waters, the European Tour’s Chief Operating Officer.

“It also combines diversity, visiting 30 different countries on the Race to Dubai, and innovation, through varied formats such as the new Belgian Knockout and GolfSixes alongside more traditional stroke-play events, including the eight Rolex Series tournaments.”