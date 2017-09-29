Haskins Award Watch List: Sept. 29, 2017

Welcome back!

Teams have all completed at least one event with some teams two and three tournaments into this season, so it’s time for the first watch list for the 2018 Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

The Haskins Award is given annually to the best college player, as voted by players, coaches and media. Haskins Award winners over the years include such notable future professionals as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell and Hunter Mahan.

Last season, Ole Miss’ Braden Thornberry beat out LSU’s Sam Burns and Oregon’s Wyndham Clark for the Haskins Award.

Here is a look at the early candidates for this season’s Haskins Award:

1. Davis Riley

Year: Junior

Junior School: Alabama

Alabama Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

1 Results: Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate

Won, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-3, Carpet Capital Collegiate The buzz: Riley has had a stellar start to the season. He is 17 under through two events, including finishing 54 holes at Olympia Fields in 10 under to top one of the toughest fields in college golf. Riley will return to action Oct. 9-10 at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate.

2. Braden Thornberry

Year: Junior

Junior School: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

8 Results: Won, Shoal Creek Intercollegiate

Won, Shoal Creek Intercollegiate The buzz: The defending Haskins winner started his fall out with a victory at Shoal Creek, where he shot 9 under to win by a shot over GB&I Walker Cupper Paul McBride of Wake Forest. Thornberry’s win gave him eight career wins, a school record. He’ll return to action Oct. 1-3 at the Erin Hills Intercollegiate.

3. Alex del Rey

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: Arizona State

Arizona State Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 6

6 Results: Won, Maui Jim Invitational; fourth, Gopher Invitational

Won, Maui Jim Invitational; fourth, Gopher Invitational The buzz: Del Rey has already notched two rounds of 67 or better this season, including his final-round 65 to win the Maui Jim title for his first individual college win.

4. Justin Suh

Year: Junior

Junior School: USC

USC Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 12

12 Results: Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational

Won, Trinity Forest Invitational; T-9, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational The buzz: Notched a top 10 at Olympia Fields before winning his second career individual title, at the inaugural Trinity Forest Invitational.

5. Nick Hardy

Year: Senior

Senior School: Illinois

Illinois Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 10

10 Results: second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-6, Bearcat Invitational

second, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-6, Bearcat Invitational The buzz: The T-6 at the Bearcat isn’t a great finish, but finishing runner-up at Olympia Fields with all three rounds in the 60s is impressive. Has led Illini in both events.

Next 5