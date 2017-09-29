Ian Poulter contending at British Masters after reuniting with longtime caddie

HEDDON-ON-THE-WALL, England – Tyrrell Hatton isn’t the only one benefitting from a caddie change this week. Fellow Englishman Ian Poulter is breathing down Hatton’s neck after changing caddies for the $4 million British Masters.

Only difference is, Poulter’s gone back to the past to get into contention.

Hatton leads the field by three shots on 12 under after a second-round 65 to go with his opening 63 around the par-70 Close House layout just east of the English city of Newcastle. The Englishman has good friend Jonathan Bell on his bag for the second tournament in a row after finishing third in the Omega European Masters.

Poulter is part of a chasing quartet on 9 under along with tournament host Lee Westwood, Sweden’s Robert Karlsson and 2015 Walker Cup player Ashley Chesters.

Poulter has had considerably more success with the guy he’s got on his bag this week than Hatton. The Ryder Cup star has reunited with Terry Mundy. Mundy caddied for Poulter for 11 years before quitting following the Valero Texas Open in April due back problems.

Mundy has replaced James Walton, and the change seems to have given Poulter a new lease of life.

The five-time Ryder Cup star only dropped one shot in his second round 5-under 65, a bogey at the par-4 seventh hole when he had a lapse in concentration and aimed his approach shot at a TV tower instead of the flag.

“Although it’s been five months since Terry carried the bag, everything is as normal,” Poulter said. “He knows my game better than anyone else that could ever pick the bag up.

“He might do a couple of events or a run, I’m not sure. James is in the States and Terry’s here, so it’s easy for him to jump in. James’s wife is pregnant and she’s due at the end of this year, so Terry might step in a bit more. It’s just very difficult for him to do 27 events a year.”

Poulter is looking to make hay at the end of the year to try to get back into the world top 50 after starting the season 184th. He’s currently 55th.

“I’ve still got some good golf left to play. I’ve got some big events before the end of the season.

“I’m ticking goals off at a decent rate at the minute. I want to take care of top 50 in the world by the end of this week to get in WGC–HSBC Champions, an event that I’ve won (2012). I want to grab a win as well. The way I’m playing I definitely think I can do that.”

Hatton is running into form in time for next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews. The Englishman returns to the Home of Golf as defending champion, after earning his maiden European Tour win there 12 months ago.