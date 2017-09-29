Indian Hills still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

Indian Hills claimed five first-place votes and remained No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll. The Warriors won their season opening event, the Mt. Mercy Invitational.
Defending national champion Odessa was dropped from the ranking.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Oct. 20. Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Indian Hills (5)
|59
|1
|2
|Midland (1)
|52
|4
|3
|New Mexico JC
|42
|9
|4
|Iowa Western
|31
|5
|4
|Western Texas
|31
|8
|6
|Hutchinson
|26
|10
|7
|Eastern Florida State
|23
|3
|8
|Dodge City
|17
|5
|9
|McLennan
|15
|7
|10
|Wallace State
|13
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Odessa (No. 2)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Alabama, 10; Odessa, 7; Eastern Arizona, 1
