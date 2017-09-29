Indian Hills still No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll

By: Golfweek Staff Writer | September 29, 2017 11:00 am

Indian Hills claimed five first-place votes and remained No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-I Coaches Poll. The Warriors won their season opening event, the Mt. Mercy Invitational.

Defending national champion Odessa was dropped from the ranking.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Oct. 20. Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Indian Hills (5) 59 1 2 Midland (1) 52 4 3 New Mexico JC 42 9 4 Iowa Western 31 5 4 Western Texas 31 8 6 Hutchinson 26 10 7 Eastern Florida State 23 3 8 Dodge City 17 5 9 McLennan 15 7 10 Wallace State 13 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Odessa (No. 2)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Alabama, 10; Odessa, 7; Eastern Arizona, 1