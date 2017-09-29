Johnson, Koepka prep for Presidents Cup at Soul Cycle spin class

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Presidents Cup is shaping up to be a U.S. romp, so it’s no surprise to learn that two of America’s biggest stars have turned to a new-age workout to break a sweat.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have started most mornings this week in a Manhattan spin class before crossing New York Harbor to Liberty National Golf Club.

Johnson and Koepka have much in common beyond their friendship, awe-inspiring distance and laid-back attitudes. They’ve won the last two U.S. Opens and share a coach in Claude Harmon III. The pair often work out together on the road and near their homes in Jupiter, Fla.

Johnson and Koepka have been rising early every morning and hitting the gym, following it up with a visit to a nearby Soul Cycle before heading to the course, Harmon said on the range Friday.

Warming up for his match, Johnson tapped his coach on the shoulder. “Not today,” the World No. 1 said with a laugh. “Me and Brooks worked out but no spin class.”

The match against Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas didn’t get Johnson’s blood pumping either. He and Koepka waxed their opponents 3 and 2.