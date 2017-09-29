VIDEO: Jordan Spieth whiffs shot but makes graceful landing in bunker

Jordan Spieth is a prudent player. His bizarre and meticulous penalty drop at the Open Championship proved that in full.

But he’s now shown, at the Presidents Cup, he’s prepared even during a whiff.

Spieth was in a spot of bother to say the least Friday (in four-ball) at Liberty National’s par-5 ninth. His tee shot came to rest in thick rough right next to a bunker, leaving him with an awkward stance.

Did we say awkward? How about Spieth was in such an uphill stance that with a full swing his momentum was almost certainly going to push him back into the bunker.

Spieth knew that the possibility was likely, though. So when the 24-year-old swung in full at the ball, he did end up whiffing, but Spieth was prepared for his fall back into the bunker.

He absolutely nailed the landing.

As Spieth noted right afterward, “That’s actually about as bad as I could have done.”

Well … you could’ve gotten hurt, Jordan! As of now, it seems Spieth is just fine thanks to his planning.

But, he and Reed are down in their match to Matsuyama and Hadwin. Maybe ingenuity like this can turn this around for this powerful American pair.