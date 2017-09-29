VIDEO: Kuchar and Berger take part in 'Kuuuuch' chant after joining Presidents Cup fans

What do you do if you’re on the bench at the Presidents Cup? Join the crowd, of course.

Brandt Snedeker and Zach Johnson did just that while sitting out a session at last year’s Ryder Cup. Matt Kuchar and Daniel Berger followed in that trend Friday at Liberty National, but with an extra twist.

The U.S. pair, both benched for the Friday four-ball session at the Presidents Cup, joined the New Jersey crowd and fit right in.

Kuchar and Berger even took part in an American-led chant. What was the chant? It was about Kuchar!! Fans spelt out K-U-C-H and then bellowed out the classic “Kuuuuuch” creed. Yes, Berger joined in and Kuchar kind of did at the end and showed his clear enjoyment of the chant.

It was fantastic.

No days off in the @PresidentsCup. Matt Kuchar is helping cheer on the U.S. Team alongside the fans. pic.twitter.com/vButt5ceiY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 29, 2017

Great stuff, guys.

If Kuchar and Berger acted as fans like this the whole day, we certainly wouldn’t be opposed.