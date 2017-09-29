Live blog: 2017 Presidents Cup, Friday four-ball

The Presidents Cup continues Friday. The biennial event between the U.S. and International squads embark at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., with a four-ball session on Day 2 after the U.S. opened a 3.5-1.5 lead in Thursday foursomes.

We’ve got five matches coming Friday. Keep up with all the detailed action in every match below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Friday, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday

Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Match Scores

Jordan Spieth/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin/Hideki Matsuyama (I): All Square thru 1

Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (I), 11:50 a.m.

Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman (I), 12:05 p.m.

Kevin Chappell/Charley Hoffman (U.S.) vs. Charl Schwartzel/Anirban Lahiri (I), 12:20 p.m.

Dustin Johnson/Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas (I), 12:35 p.m.

• • •

Presidents Cup Tracker

UPDATE No. 3 (11:55 a.m.): Spieth and Reed both hit lackluster approaches, with Spieth almost going in the water left. His ball does hold up, though.

Spieth has 25-footer from fringe next to water, Reed about same distance from green, both miss to settle for par. Hadwin rolls in a 3-footer for par to halve the hole.

UPDATE No. 2 (11:42 a.m.): Spieth and Reed are off vs. Hadwin and Matsuyama. The Americans look good off the tee as does Hadwin. Matsuyama, though, went wayyyy right.

UPDATE No. 1 (11:30 a.m.): The first match in Friday four-ball is coming in five minutes. Spieth and Reed are off first for the U.S. We’re ready to go!

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js