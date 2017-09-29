What match winners said Friday at Presidents Cup

The Friday four-ball action at Liberty National ended in the U.S. leading the Presidents Cup, 8-2, through Day 2.

You can get a recap of each match here. Below is the most pertinent quote from one of the members of each of the winning pairs (only the opening match ended in a halve).

• • •

Justin Thomas

(Thomas/Rickie Fowler def. Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen, 3 and 2)

“That was a huge, huge part in the match, I feel like, us making that birdie there and halving the hole.” – Justin Thomas on his up-and-down for birdie at 12 to stay 2 up

Phil Mickelson

(Mickelson/Kevin Kisner def. Jason Day/Marc Leishman, 1 up)

“I thought we biffed it when we were doing it, but when I looked back and saw the replay, I think we kind of nailed it actually.” – Mickelson commenting on his interesting post-win celebration

Charley Hoffman

(Hoffman/Kevin Chappell def. Charl Schwartzel/Anirban Lahiri, 6 and 5)

“We went into today with a strategy of, go get ’em. Even if that meant doing something that wasn’t a high percentage play. Kevin (Chappell) is a great driver of the golf ball, so I want him hitting driver all day long. If we were going to go down, we were going to go down swinging. That’s who we are and we wanted to get a W.”

Dustin Johnson

(Johnson/Brooks Koepka def. Adam Scott/Jhonattan Vegas, 3 and 2)

“Not today. Me and Brooks worked out, but no spin class.” – Johnson explaining that he and Koepka skipped their daily trip to Soul Cycle on Friday