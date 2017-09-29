Mississippi Gulf Coast keeps No. 1 spot in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast tallied seven of eight first-place votes to hold on to the top spot in the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have placed third and first in two events this fall.
Mississippi Gulf Coast was also the preseason No. 1.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Oct. 20. Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (7)
|78
|1
|2
|South Mountain
|68
|3
|3
|Murray State (Okla.)
|61
|2
|4
|Tyler JC (1)
|49
|5
|5
|Meridian
|41
|6
|6
|Mesa
|33
|4
|7
|Kirkwood
|29
|7
|8
|Southeast CC
|28
|9
|9
|Copiah Lincoln
|23
|8
|10
|Parkland
|21
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Illinois Central (No. 10)
Others Receiving Votes: Illinois Central, 7; Kansas City Kansas CC, 6; Walters State, 3; Black Hawk, 2; Des Moines Area, 2
Comments