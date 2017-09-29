Mississippi Gulf Coast keeps No. 1 spot in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll

Mississippi Gulf Coast tallied seven of eight first-place votes to hold on to the top spot in the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA D-II Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have placed third and first in two events this fall.

Mississippi Gulf Coast was also the preseason No. 1.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Oct. 20. Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (7) 78 1 2 South Mountain 68 3 3 Murray State (Okla.) 61 2 4 Tyler JC (1) 49 5 5 Meridian 41 6 6 Mesa 33 4 7 Kirkwood 29 7 8 Southeast CC 28 9 9 Copiah Lincoln 23 8 10 Parkland 21 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Illinois Central (No. 10)

Others Receiving Votes: Illinois Central, 7; Kansas City Kansas CC, 6; Walters State, 3; Black Hawk, 2; Des Moines Area, 2