Oklahoma City now unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma City held on to the top spot as a unanimous selection in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll. The Stars opened their season with a rain-shortened victory at The Mid-South.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Oct. 20. Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (10)
|250
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|234
|2
|3
|Dalton State
|199
|3
|4
|Wayland Baptist
|192
|6
|5
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|176
|7
|6
|Keiser
|170
|5
|7
|Coastal Georgia
|145
|19
|8
|British Columbia
|134
|11
|8
|Northwestern Ohio
|134
|22
|10
|Victoria
|128
|20
|11
|Cardinal Stritch
|124
|8
|12
|Arizona Christian
|123
|14
|13
|William Woods
|114
|9
|14
|South Carolina Beaufort
|113
|17
|15
|Taylor
|104
|15
|16
|Grand View
|98
|4
|17
|Oregon Tech
|92
|NR
|18
|The Master’s University
|82
|13
|19
|William Jessup
|48
|10
|20
|Bellevue
|47
|NR
|21
|Mount Mercy
|43
|24
|22
|Our Lady of the Lake
|37
|12
|23
|Corban
|36
|NR
|23
|Lindsey Wilson
|36
|23
|25
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|30
|16
Dropped from Ranking: Madonna (No. 18), Northwestern (Iowa) (No. 21), Oklahoma Wesleyan (No. 25)
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan, 28; William Carey, 2; Lewis-Clark State, 24; Rocky Mountain, 23; Tennessee Wesleyan, 21; Missouri Valley, 19; Northwestern (Iowa), 19; SCAD Atlanta, 19; Reinhardt, 18; Point, 17; Morningside, 16; SCAD Savannah, 15; Lawrence Tech, 13; Madonna, 13; St. Gregory’s, 13; Marian (Ind.), 11; Webber International, 11; Marymount (Calif.), 10; St. Ambrose, 9; Loyola – New Orleans, 8; Culver Stockton, 6; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 6; Indiana Wesleyan, 4; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 4; University of the Cumberlands, 2; Northwest Christian, 2; Columbia College, 1; William Penn, 1
