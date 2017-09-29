Oklahoma City now unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma City held on to the top spot as a unanimous selection in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll. The Stars opened their season with a rain-shortened victory at The Mid-South.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Oct. 20. Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (10) 250 1 2 Texas Wesleyan 234 2 3 Dalton State 199 3 4 Wayland Baptist 192 6 5 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 176 7 6 Keiser 170 5 7 Coastal Georgia 145 19 8 British Columbia 134 11 8 Northwestern Ohio 134 22 10 Victoria 128 20 11 Cardinal Stritch 124 8 12 Arizona Christian 123 14 13 William Woods 114 9 14 South Carolina Beaufort 113 17 15 Taylor 104 15 16 Grand View 98 4 17 Oregon Tech 92 NR 18 The Master’s University 82 13 19 William Jessup 48 10 20 Bellevue 47 NR 21 Mount Mercy 43 24 22 Our Lady of the Lake 37 12 23 Corban 36 NR 23 Lindsey Wilson 36 23 25 Southeastern (Fla.) 30 16

Dropped from Ranking: Madonna (No. 18), Northwestern (Iowa) (No. 21), Oklahoma Wesleyan (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan, 28; William Carey, 2; Lewis-Clark State, 24; Rocky Mountain, 23; Tennessee Wesleyan, 21; Missouri Valley, 19; Northwestern (Iowa), 19; SCAD Atlanta, 19; Reinhardt, 18; Point, 17; Morningside, 16; SCAD Savannah, 15; Lawrence Tech, 13; Madonna, 13; St. Gregory’s, 13; Marian (Ind.), 11; Webber International, 11; Marymount (Calif.), 10; St. Ambrose, 9; Loyola – New Orleans, 8; Culver Stockton, 6; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 6; Indiana Wesleyan, 4; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 4; University of the Cumberlands, 2; Northwest Christian, 2; Columbia College, 1; William Penn, 1