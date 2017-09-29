VIDEO: Phil Mickelson makes winning putt, celebrates with bizarre dance

Phil Mickelson ended a dominant Presidents Cup Friday for the U.S. with a punctuating 12-footer for birdie at Liberty National Golf Club’s par-3 18th.

The brilliant birdie would give Mickelson and Kevin Kisner a 1-up win over Jason Day and Marc Leishman in the final four-ball match on the course and open the U.S. lead to 8-2.

That much we’re sure of. What happened after? Not so much.

Mickelson and Kisner have made it clear from the start of the week that they’re into celebrations. It actually started from their first hole of competition Thursday, as you can see.

Well, another one broke out on the last green Friday and it was … uhh … interesting?

The pair broke out into a choreographed dance that Mickelson later explained was a re-enactment of the celebratory dance from the movie “Three Amigos”.

It was a dance planned only that day.

“I saw it somewhere this morning and I told (Kisner) about it,” Mickelson said. “(Kisner) said, ‘I’m in.’ I said, ‘OK, but it has to be a big moment.’ ”

It wasn’t the most graceful dance, but big moment? Yeah doing so after that putt on 18 was perfectly timed.

Here’s footage of the putt and the celebration for you:

What a birdie!

What a celebration! Phil Mickelson and @K_Kisner win the fourth match of the day for the U.S. Team.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/St7JGFqhpI — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 29, 2017

"I'm clearly the worst selfie taker, I'm the worst three amigos dancer, but … … I can putt." — Phil Mickelson pic.twitter.com/2WhSroyA0U — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 29, 2017

We give them an A for effort at the very least, and they seemed to execute how they wanted.

“I thought we biffed it when we were doing it, but when I looked back and saw the replay, I think we kind of nailed it actually,” Mickelson said.

Kisner was more succinct in describing what happened in that moment.

“He panicked, I panicked,” Kisner said with a laugh.

Mickelson, 47, poked fun at himself in explaining the dance to NBC/Golf Channel’s Jimmy Roberts in a post-match interview. And he reiterated his self-mockery in a post-round presser.

“I get that I can’t dance. I get that I can’t take selfies, but I can putt,” Mickelson said.

He sure can. Do whatever dance you want, guys. With that duo 1-0-1 this week and the Americans up six points overall, whatever they’re trying is working.