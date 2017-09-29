Presidents Cup gambling odds: Saturday foursomes matches

The U.S. Team opened an 8-2 lead Friday at the Presidents Cup, taking four of five four-ball matches against the Internationals with one halve.

The Americans were heavily favored in Vegas before this thing started, and it’s looking like those who wagered on the U.S. squad will be receiving a nice profit at week’s end.

We’re still not at the halfway point, however, with a full slate of foursomes and four-ball matches set for Saturday. Kicking things off in the morning group, here’s a look at current odds for the Saturday foursomes matches, courtesy of golfodds.com.

Jason Day/Marc Leishman (+130) vs. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth (-150)

Adam Scott/Adam Hadwin (+150) vs. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (-180)

J. Vegas/Emiliano Grillo (+130) vs. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (-150)

L. Oosthuizen/Branden Grace (+140) vs. R. Fowler/Justin Thomas (-160)