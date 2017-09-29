Presidents Cup: Saturday's foursome pairings, tee times

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Americans hold a commanding 8-2 lead after two days of the 12th Presidents Cup at Liberty National. Entering Saturday, the U.S. can lock up the Cup should they earn 7.5 out of a possible eight points on Day 3, which consist of four foursomes and four four-balls.
Here’s a look at the four foursomes matchups set for Saturday morning:
- Jason Day/Marc Leishman (I) vs. Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth (U.S.), 7:02 a.m.
- Adam Scott/Adam Hadwin (I) vs. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.), 7:13 a.m.
- Jhonattan Vegas/Emiliano Grillo (I) vs. Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (U.S.), 7:24 a.m.
- Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen (I) vs. Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (U.S.), 7:35 a.m.
