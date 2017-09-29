Presidents Cup superlatives: Shot, match and quote of Friday

Shot of the day



Justin Thomas, playing with Rickie Fowler, charged up the partisan American gallery at Liberty National and helped slam the door on International counterparts Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace at the par-4 14th. Thomas holed his shot from the left greenside bunker for birdie, keeping the U.S. squad 2-up. The likely player of the year pumped his fist and raised his arms to the fans, urging them to get loud. He went on to birdie 15 for a 3-up edge and the Americans closed out the International squad 3 and 2 at 16. Thomas’ bunker shot for birdie at 16 hit the pin but didn’t fall.

Match of the day

Presidents Cup rookies Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell of Team USA played like veterans in four-ball, posting the first U.S. point of the day, an easy 6-and-5 victory over Charl Schwartzel and Anirban Lahiri. Hoffman eagled No. 2. Chappell birdied Nos. 4, 8 and 9 for a 5-up advantage in the blowout.

Quote of the day

“Any time you halve or don’t win the match, it doesn’t sit right. We didn’t really play very well on the front nine and we dug ourselves a hole. We were able to claw back on the back nine, and to get it within one after 15, and then Jordan making a great putt and birdie on 16, to sit there, we felt like we had all the momentum going on the last two. We played the holes well. Just didn’t quite get it done.”

– Patrick Reed, after he and Jordan Spieth rallied from 2-down after 14 holes to halve their match with Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Hadwin. (Spieth’s birdie putt at 18 for the win lipped out.)