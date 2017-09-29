Texas A&M rockets to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The first regular season Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll is out for the 2017-18 campaign, and the top spot belongs to a team that wasn’t even in the top 15 in the preseason.

Texas A&M moves to No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning nearly half of the first-place votes (10 of 21) and just edging out Oklahoma State in the total first-place votes tally (10 to 9). The Aggies rocket from a preseason No. 16 spot to top billing thanks to wins in their first two events. Particularly impressive was Texas A&M’s triumph at the Olympia Fields Country Club/Fighting Illini Invitational, annually boasting one of college golf’s strongest fields.

The Aggies have actually done all this, too, without Cameron Champ, a senior who made a name for himself at the U.S. Open and made the U.S. Walker Cup squad. Champ missed the first event of the 2017-18 college season in order to play in the Walker Cup, and his absence at the second was due to back issues.

Oklahoma State fell from its top perch due to the Aggies’ ascension, but the Cowboys still come in at a cozy No. 2.

Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Texas A&M (10) 487 16 2 Oklahoma State (9) 478 1 3 Wake Forest (1) 440 11 4 Alabama 390 19 5 Florida (1) 356 10 6 Georgia Tech 341 18 7 Baylor 328 4 7 Oklahoma 328 3 9 Kentucky 293 NR 10 Texas Tech 285 22 11 Auburn 271 13 12 Vanderbilt 263 2 13 Kent State 233 23 14 Illinois 220 5 15 Arizona State 203 21 16 Arkansas 195 NR 17 Duke 187 NR 18 Missouri 183 NR 19 LSU 171 7 20 Texas 148 6 21 BYU 146 NR 22 Marquette 104 NR 23 USC 93 8 24 Florida State 73 20 25 Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 67 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Clemson (No. 17), Georgia (No. 25), Oregon (No. 9), Pepperdine (No. 23), Stanford (No. 14), UNLV (No. 12), Virginia (No. 15)

Others Receiving Votes: Clemson, 60; Colorado State, 56; Oregon, 52; UNLV, 44, South Florida, 35; Stanford, 34; North Carolina State, 29; Virginia, 28; Utah, 25; Ole Miss, 21; Colorado, 18; Tennessee, 18; South Carolina, 17; UCF, 12; Mississippi State, 12; California, 11; North Carolina, 10; Arizona, 9; Kansas, 8; Washington, 8; Pepperdine, 7; UCLA, 7; West Virginia, 6; Northwestern, 5; Notre Dame, 4; Michigan State, 2; Missouri-Kansas City, 2; North Florida, 1; Wyoming, 1