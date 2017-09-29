Texas A&M rockets to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

The first regular season Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll is out for the 2017-18 campaign, and the top spot belongs to a team that wasn’t even in the top 15 in the preseason.
Texas A&M moves to No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning nearly half of the first-place votes (10 of 21) and just edging out Oklahoma State in the total first-place votes tally (10 to 9). The Aggies rocket from a preseason No. 16 spot to top billing thanks to wins in their first two events. Particularly impressive was Texas A&M’s triumph at the Olympia Fields Country Club/Fighting Illini Invitational, annually boasting one of college golf’s strongest fields.
The Aggies have actually done all this, too, without Cameron Champ, a senior who made a name for himself at the U.S. Open and made the U.S. Walker Cup squad. Champ missed the first event of the 2017-18 college season in order to play in the Walker Cup, and his absence at the second was due to back issues.
Oklahoma State fell from its top perch due to the Aggies’ ascension, but the Cowboys still come in at a cozy No. 2.
Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Texas A&M (10)
|487
|16
|2
|Oklahoma State (9)
|478
|1
|3
|Wake Forest (1)
|440
|11
|4
|Alabama
|390
|19
|5
|Florida (1)
|356
|10
|6
|Georgia Tech
|341
|18
|7
|Baylor
|328
|4
|7
|Oklahoma
|328
|3
|9
|Kentucky
|293
|NR
|10
|Texas Tech
|285
|22
|11
|Auburn
|271
|13
|12
|Vanderbilt
|263
|2
|13
|Kent State
|233
|23
|14
|Illinois
|220
|5
|15
|Arizona State
|203
|21
|16
|Arkansas
|195
|NR
|17
|Duke
|187
|NR
|18
|Missouri
|183
|NR
|19
|LSU
|171
|7
|20
|Texas
|148
|6
|21
|BYU
|146
|NR
|22
|Marquette
|104
|NR
|23
|USC
|93
|8
|24
|Florida State
|73
|20
|25
|Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
|67
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Clemson (No. 17), Georgia (No. 25), Oregon (No. 9), Pepperdine (No. 23), Stanford (No. 14), UNLV (No. 12), Virginia (No. 15)
Others Receiving Votes: Clemson, 60; Colorado State, 56; Oregon, 52; UNLV, 44, South Florida, 35; Stanford, 34; North Carolina State, 29; Virginia, 28; Utah, 25; Ole Miss, 21; Colorado, 18; Tennessee, 18; South Carolina, 17; UCF, 12; Mississippi State, 12; California, 11; North Carolina, 10; Arizona, 9; Kansas, 8; Washington, 8; Pepperdine, 7; UCLA, 7; West Virginia, 6; Northwestern, 5; Notre Dame, 4; Michigan State, 2; Missouri-Kansas City, 2; North Florida, 1; Wyoming, 1
