Texas-Tyler stays No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler remains No. 1 in the Bushnell Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll after starting out as preseason No. 1.
The Patriots earned 16 of 20 first-place votes, with No. 4 Emory (two votes), No. 6 Guilford (one vote) and No. 18 Chapman (one vote) taking the others.
Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Texas-Tyler (16)
|496
|1
|2
|Huntingdon
|452
|5
|3
|Emory (2)
|421
|7
|4
|Illinois Wesleyan
|420
|9
|5
|Methodist
|392
|3
|6
|Guilford (1)
|361
|4
|7
|Concordia (Texas)
|344
|18
|8
|Wittenberg
|282
|2
|9
|Washington and Lee
|281
|15
|10
|Sewanee
|271
|25
|11
|Greensboro
|269
|6
|12
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|242
|10
|13
|Oglethorpe
|211
|11
|14
|Hope
|202
|13
|15
|Rhodes
|197
|8
|16
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|152
|12
|17
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|136
|16
|18
|Chapman (1)
|116
|NR
|19
|Berry
|105
|17
|20
|Southwestern (Texas)
|94
|NR
|21
|La Verne
|85
|19
|22
|Rochester
|60
|NR
|23
|LaGrange
|58
|14
|24
|California Lutheran
|57
|NR
|25
|Ohio Wesleyan
|52
|NR
|25
|Willamette
|52
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Christopher Newport (No. 23), Gustavus Adolphus (No. 20), Skidmore (No. 21), St. Thomas (Minn.) (No. 24), Williams (No. 22)
Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 50; Kenyon, 50; St. Thomas (Minn.), 50; Calvin, 44; Transylvania, 43; Hampden-Sydney, 42; Carnegie Mellon, 38; Williams, 30; Redlands, 28; Webster, 28; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 27; Occidental, 26; Texas Lutheran, 22; Trinity (Conn.), 20; Christopher Newport, 19; North Carolina Wesleyan, 17; Centre, 16; Pacific Lutheran, 16; RPI, 14; Skidmore, 13; Augsburg, 12; Trinity (Texas), 12; Maryville, 8; Middlebury, 8; St. John Fisher, 8; Babson, 7; Birmingham-Southern, 7; Franklin, 5; DePauw, 4; NYU, 4; Otterbein, 4; Allegheny, 3; Carthage, 3; Ferrum, 3; George Fox, 3; Pomona-Pitzer, 3; McDaniel, 2; Mount St. Joseph, 2; Piedmont, 1
