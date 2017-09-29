Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Texas-Tyler stays No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler remains No. 1 in the Bushnell Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll after starting out as preseason No. 1.

The Patriots earned 16 of 20 first-place votes, with No. 4 Emory (two votes), No. 6 Guilford (one vote) and No. 18 Chapman (one vote) taking the others.

Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Texas-Tyler (16) 496 1
2 Huntingdon 452 5
3 Emory (2) 421 7
4 Illinois Wesleyan 420 9
5 Methodist 392 3
6 Guilford (1) 361 4
7 Concordia (Texas) 344 18
8 Wittenberg 282 2
9 Washington and Lee 281 15
10 Sewanee 271 25
11 Greensboro 269 6
12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 242 10
13 Oglethorpe 211 11
14 Hope 202 13
15 Rhodes 197 8
16 Mary Hardin-Baylor 152 12
17 Saint John’s (Minn.) 136 16
18 Chapman (1) 116 NR
19 Berry 105 17
20 Southwestern (Texas) 94 NR
21 La Verne 85 19
22 Rochester 60 NR
23 LaGrange 58 14
24 California Lutheran 57 NR
25 Ohio Wesleyan 52 NR
25 Willamette 52 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Christopher Newport (No. 23), Gustavus Adolphus (No. 20), Skidmore (No. 21), St. Thomas (Minn.) (No. 24), Williams (No. 22)

Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 50; Kenyon, 50; St. Thomas (Minn.), 50; Calvin, 44; Transylvania, 43; Hampden-Sydney, 42; Carnegie Mellon, 38; Williams, 30; Redlands, 28; Webster, 28; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 27; Occidental, 26; Texas Lutheran, 22; Trinity (Conn.), 20; Christopher Newport, 19; North Carolina Wesleyan, 17; Centre, 16; Pacific Lutheran, 16; RPI, 14; Skidmore, 13; Augsburg, 12; Trinity (Texas), 12; Maryville, 8; Middlebury, 8; St. John Fisher, 8; Babson, 7; Birmingham-Southern, 7; Franklin, 5; DePauw, 4; NYU, 4; Otterbein, 4; Allegheny, 3; Carthage, 3; Ferrum, 3; George Fox, 3; Pomona-Pitzer, 3; McDaniel, 2; Mount St. Joseph, 2; Piedmont, 1

