West Florida unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll, as the Argonauts earned all 17 first-place votes following a win at the season-opening Griffin Invitational.
This is a change as defending national champion Florida Southern was the preseason No. 1 and West Florida entered the year at No. 2. The Moccasins dropped to No. 4.
Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (17)
|425
|2
|2
|Lynn
|382
|4
|3
|Florida Southern
|365
|1
|4
|Barry
|313
|3
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|307
|11
|6
|Florida Tech
|277
|5
|7
|Limestone
|252
|NR
|8
|Newberry
|218
|6
|9
|South Carolina-Aiken
|209
|13
|10
|Columbus State
|176
|NR
|10
|Saint Leo
|176
|16
|12
|Arkansas Tech
|175
|10
|13
|California Baptist
|162
|8
|14
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|152
|9
|15
|Chico State
|150
|20
|16
|Lee
|126
|15
|17
|North Alabama
|107
|7
|18
|Colorado-Colorado Springs
|94
|NR
|19
|Central Missouri
|92
|14
|20
|Simon Fraser
|91
|NR
|21
|Central Oklahoma
|84
|NR
|22
|Missouri-St. Louis
|77
|18
|23
|Lander
|70
|17
|24
|Grand Valley State
|61
|NR
|25
|Rollins
|51
|22
Dropped From Ranking: Cal State-East Bay (No. 19), Ferris State (No. 12), Lincoln Memorial (No. 21), Stanislaus State (No. 24), Western Washington (No. 24), Young Harris (No. 23)
Others Receiving Votes: Lincoln Memorial, 50; Sonoma State, 48; Valdosta State, 47; Carson-Newman, 46; Oklahoma Christian, 45; Ferris State, 43; Flagler, 42; Texas A&M Commerce, 36; Cal State-East Bay, 34; Stanislaus State, 34; Georgia College, 29; St. Edward’s, 29; Indianapolis, 28; Mount Olive, 24; Young Harris, 23; Coker, 20; Missouri Western State, 20; Dallas Baptist, 18; Livingstone, 18; Cameron, 17; Christian Brothers, 17; Lenoir Rhyne, 17; Regis, 16; St. Mary’s (Texas) 16; Bellarmine, 15; Washburn, 15; West Texas A&M, 15; Arkansas-Fort Smith, 13; Wayne State (Mich.), 13; West Georgia, 13; Colorado School of Mines, 12; Belmont Abbey, 11; Malone, 10; Western Washington, 10; Colorado Christian, 9; Colorado State-Pueblo, 9; Erskine, 8; Newman, 8; Lindenwood, 7; Midwestern State, 7; Tusculum, 7; Findlay, 6; North Georgia, 6; Winona State, 6; Charleston, 4; Saginaw Valley State, 4; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 4; Clayton State, 2; Harding, 1; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1
