West Florida unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is a unanimous No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll, as the Argonauts earned all 17 first-place votes following a win at the season-opening Griffin Invitational.

This is a change as defending national champion Florida Southern was the preseason No. 1 and West Florida entered the year at No. 2. The Moccasins dropped to No. 4.

Here’s a look at the full first regular season rankings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (17) 425 2 2 Lynn 382 4 3 Florida Southern 365 1 4 Barry 313 3 5 Nova Southeastern 307 11 6 Florida Tech 277 5 7 Limestone 252 NR 8 Newberry 218 6 9 South Carolina-Aiken 209 13 10 Columbus State 176 NR 10 Saint Leo 176 16 12 Arkansas Tech 175 10 13 California Baptist 162 8 14 Cal State-Monterey Bay 152 9 15 Chico State 150 20 16 Lee 126 15 17 North Alabama 107 7 18 Colorado-Colorado Springs 94 NR 19 Central Missouri 92 14 20 Simon Fraser 91 NR 21 Central Oklahoma 84 NR 22 Missouri-St. Louis 77 18 23 Lander 70 17 24 Grand Valley State 61 NR 25 Rollins 51 22

Dropped From Ranking: Cal State-East Bay (No. 19), Ferris State (No. 12), Lincoln Memorial (No. 21), Stanislaus State (No. 24), Western Washington (No. 24), Young Harris (No. 23)

Others Receiving Votes: Lincoln Memorial, 50; Sonoma State, 48; Valdosta State, 47; Carson-Newman, 46; Oklahoma Christian, 45; Ferris State, 43; Flagler, 42; Texas A&M Commerce, 36; Cal State-East Bay, 34; Stanislaus State, 34; Georgia College, 29; St. Edward’s, 29; Indianapolis, 28; Mount Olive, 24; Young Harris, 23; Coker, 20; Missouri Western State, 20; Dallas Baptist, 18; Livingstone, 18; Cameron, 17; Christian Brothers, 17; Lenoir Rhyne, 17; Regis, 16; St. Mary’s (Texas) 16; Bellarmine, 15; Washburn, 15; West Texas A&M, 15; Arkansas-Fort Smith, 13; Wayne State (Mich.), 13; West Georgia, 13; Colorado School of Mines, 12; Belmont Abbey, 11; Malone, 10; Western Washington, 10; Colorado Christian, 9; Colorado State-Pueblo, 9; Erskine, 8; Newman, 8; Lindenwood, 7; Midwestern State, 7; Tusculum, 7; Findlay, 6; North Georgia, 6; Winona State, 6; Charleston, 4; Saginaw Valley State, 4; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 4; Clayton State, 2; Harding, 1; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 1