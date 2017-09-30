VIDEO: Charley Hoffman goes wild after pitch-in, accidentally smacks caddie in head

Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell were unable to clinch the Presidents Cup a day early. But that’s likely of little import considering the U.S. enters Sunday singles at Liberty National with a 14.5-3.5 cushion.

The Americans need just one point to clinch the Cup.

Hoffman and Chappell were in position to grab the clinching point at 1 up through 14 in their Saturday afternoon four-ball match against Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim. But the International duo got hot late and ended up winning the match, 1 up.

Hoffman’s histronics were still unforgettable, though. With his team 1 down on 17 and Lahiri less than 20 feet away for birdie, Hoffman knew it was time to take action. He stepped up to his 65-foot pitch for birdie and … HOLED IT!

But the clutch shot wasn’t even the best part. The normally calm Hoffman went berserk, and amidst a wild celebration accidentally smacked Chappell’s caddie’s head. You have to watch this amazing sequence unfold:

There are no words. pic.twitter.com/aNu2IYVmLF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 30, 2017

Chappell’s caddie almost lost his head. pic.twitter.com/mgMM6SzFXr — Skratch (@Skratch) September 30, 2017

Props to Chappell’s caddie, Joe Greiner, for taking that incidental hit like a champ and keeping on like it didn’t happen.

This Presidents Cup has lacked drama – in terms of final outcome – but as Hoffman reiterated here, it is not hurting for emotion