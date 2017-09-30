VIDEO: Charley Hoffman goes wild after pitch-in, accidentally smacks caddie in head

Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell were unable to clinch the Presidents Cup a day early. But that’s likely of little import considering the U.S. enters Sunday singles at Liberty National with a 14.5-3.5 cushion.
The Americans need just one point to clinch the Cup.
Hoffman and Chappell were in position to grab the clinching point at 1 up through 14 in their Saturday afternoon four-ball match against Anirban Lahiri and Si Woo Kim. But the International duo got hot late and ended up winning the match, 1 up.
Hoffman’s histronics were still unforgettable, though. With his team 1 down on 17 and Lahiri less than 20 feet away for birdie, Hoffman knew it was time to take action. He stepped up to his 65-foot pitch for birdie and … HOLED IT!
But the clutch shot wasn’t even the best part. The normally calm Hoffman went berserk, and amidst a wild celebration accidentally smacked Chappell’s caddie’s head. You have to watch this amazing sequence unfold:
Props to Chappell’s caddie, Joe Greiner, for taking that incidental hit like a champ and keeping on like it didn’t happen.
This Presidents Cup has lacked drama – in terms of final outcome – but as Hoffman reiterated here, it is not hurting for emotion
.
Comments