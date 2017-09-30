VIDEO: Daniel Berger nearly holes out for eagle from inside hazard

Of all the American heroics so far at Liberty National, this shot might top everything.

Daniel Berger is the only U.S. player without a full point in this Presidents Cup – a competition that sees the Americans already out to a nine-point lead – and we’re sure he wants to prove himself Saturday afternoon.

He didn’t get off to a great start when he almost pulled his opening tee shot into a water hazard. But his recovery more than made up for it.

Berger’s ball ended up inside the hazard line, and he had to use a narrow stance on his ensuing shot in order to keep his feet on dry land. How’d he do from this precarious spot?

He nearly holed the shot for eagle.

Well, Mr. Berger came ready to play. His tap-in birdie actually was only enough to halve the hole. But it doesn’t take away from this shot, which couldn’t have been any more spectacular.