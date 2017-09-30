Gaby Lopez pledges NZ Women’s Open winnings and more toward Mexico earthquake relief

Gaby Lopez is looking to follow in Stacy Lewis’ footsteps.

The Mexico native is competing this week at the McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open and finds herself playing well, as she’s in a tie for 14th with one round to go.

And, as Golf Channel reports, a big finish will go toward helping her home country.

Lopez has pledged to donate all her winnings from New Zealand as well as $25 per birdie toward relief efforts after last week’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico.

The golfer was actually in her Mexico City home when the earthquake hit.

“I was at my house,” Lopez told Golf Channel. “At the beginning, we thought it was going to be a small earthquake, not very serious. Then everything kind of started falling off the walls, the paintings and some lamps. My mom and I started screaming around my house. We got out of the house and we could still see how the cars were going back and forth. I thought my house was going to fall apart.”

Fortunately for Lopez, her residence remained intact. Clearly, though, the devastation of her fellow Mexicans is firmly on her mind.

Lopez already has 14 birdies in 54 holes at Windross Farm Golf Course, which would mean $350 toward relief efforts. Her current T-14 position would earn her roughly $20,000 to aid Mexico as well.

She enters the final round in New Zealand eight shots back, so a victory seems unlikely. But if Lopez were to somehow pull that off, she’d earn $195,000 to help Mexico.

Stacy Lewis did just that for her hometown of Houston earlier this month when she broke a three-year win drought at the Cambia Portland Classic and pledged her $195,000 winner’s check toward relief following the destruction Hurricane Harvey brought.

Even if it’s unlikely Lopez can reach that type of check from her play, she’s committed to helping Mexico recover. On top of her multiple pledges, the 23-year-old is supporting the www.gofundme.com/lovearmymexico effort, a funding enterprise that hopes to raise $1 million for rebuilding people’s homes.

As of publishing, nearly $675,000 had already been committed.

“I think it’s really cool that we got together to raise up Mexico again,” Lopez said.