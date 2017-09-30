Ian Poulter angry about fans' phones going off: 'It’s really annoying'

HEDDON-ON-THE-WALL, England – Ian Poulter has called for golf fans to educate themselves on mobile phone use after suffering a double bogey when a phone went off during the third round of the $4 million British Masters.

Poulter made five on the par-3 fifth hole after claiming a fan’s phone sounded during his tee shot. The Ryder Cup star was one shot off the lead after birdieing the third hole when his tee shot found water in front of the fifth green.

“Seriously, what are we doing?” Poulter fumed after scoring a 68 to be just one shot off the lead. “We’ve allowed them all to take pictures and videos and we tell them to put them on silent and it doesn’t work. It just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work!

“You get distracted on the wrong hole at the wrong time and it’s extremely penal. It’s really (expletive) annoying. It’s really annoying, that’s what it is.

“People need to educate themselves and understand that it’s still an issue. It’s an issue for us. It’s an issue for them. They don’t realize they distract us as much as they do. And they do.

“Ninety-nine (percent) of them are on silent and there’s a couple of them which are not. You’re not expecting it because you think they’re on silent then when it goes off it’s a distraction.

“It’s bad timing. You’re on the way down and you can’t quite pull out of the shot to stop yourself.”

Poulter fumed at a European Tour official after coming off the course, and then headed to the range to hit balls and try to calm himself down.

“I’ll probably be angry until tomorrow morning,” Poulter said.

