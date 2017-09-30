Jordan Spieth aims for 1st singles triumph at Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – For as good as Jordan Spieth has been in team events as a pro golfer, he is 0-4 in singles matches since making his national-team debut at the 2013 Presidents Cup.

In 2013, Spieth lost to Canada’s Graham DeLaet after DeLaet holed out a bunker shot for birdie on the final hole to win, 1 up. At the 2014 Ryder Cup, Spieth was beaten by Graeme McDowell, 2 and 1, in the leadoff match at Gleneagles. In 2015, Spieth suffered another 1-up Presidents Cup defeat, this time at the hands of Aussie Marc Leishman.

And last year at Hazeltine, Spieth fell to Henrik Stenson, 3 and 2.

Having gone 3-0-1 so far this week in foursomes and four-balls at Liberty National, Spieth would like to finally get in the win column in singles.

“I think Leish is one of the most underrated players in all of golf, and he played really well two years ago. I ran into Graeme McDowell with some heroics, and I had Graham DeLaet hole a bunker shot in 2013. And Henrik last year was playing the best golf at the end of the year as anybody in the world,” Spieth said. “I’ve not had a fair share of luck in those, but I haven’t deserved a win in any of those matches, either.

“I’m looking forward to going out tomorrow and trying to put a win in the win column and up the pretty historic run that our team has gone on this week.”