2017 Presidents Cup live blog: U.S. extending lead ... again

The Presidents Cup continues Saturday. The biennial event between the U.S. and International squads may see a blowout at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., as the U.S. opened up an 8-2 lead after a dominant four-ball session.

But there are a lot of points up for grabs Saturday. Can the Internationals stage a comeback for the ages? Follow all the action here…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: NBC (Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.)

NBC (Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR RADIO: Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Match Scores

Morning foursomes

Patrick Reed/Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Jason Day/Marc Leishman (I): U.S. wins, 4 and 3

Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Adam Hadwin (I): U.S. wins, 4 and 3

Phil Mickelson/Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Jhonattan Vegas/Emiliano Grillo (I): U.S., 1 up thru 16

Rickie Fowler/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen (I): All Square thru 15

• • •

Presidents Cup Tracker

UPDATE No. 13 (10:49 a.m.): Kuuuuuuch buries a 16-footer for birdie to win the 15th and that’s another 4-and-3 victory for the U.S.

It is now a 10-2 lead for the home team. This is getting obscene.

KUUUUUUUCH. The U.S. squad needs 5.5 points to win the #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/gN9XOEa1sS — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 30, 2017

UPDATE No. 12 (10:42 a.m.): What an ending it could’ve been to the Spieth/Reed match…

Reed tells Spieth he'd belly flop into lake if he holed out at 15, & Spieth almost does! What a moment that could've been… #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/gQVgLJ2BsX — Golfweek (@golfweek) September 30, 2017

UPDATE No. 11 (10:30 a.m.): Spieth nearly holes his wedge shot for eagle at 15 – the ball nearly landed in the cup, rolled some 6 feet by and then nearly spun back in the cup – but Reed cleans up the remaining 7-footer to win the hole with a birdie and capture the opening match, 4 and 3.

This duo is now 7-1-3 in these competitions and the U.S. now leads this competition 9-2.

UPDATE No. 10 (9:55 a.m.): JT and Rickie win Nos. 7-9 to move from 2 down to 1 up in the final match. Spieth and Reed birdie No. 12 to win that hole and move ahead in their match.

Jason Day hit his tee shot so far right on No. 12, it actually missed the hazard and landed behind a scoreboard in a TIO structure. But even with a free drop, the Aussies lost the hole.

They have a new scoreboard operator in Jason Day #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/AnBP2dzb0w — TSN Golf (@TSNGolf) September 30, 2017

The U.S. now leads in three of four matches, trail in none.

UPDATE No. 9 (9:22 a.m.): Matt Kuchar on Friday … A Presidents Cup fan.

Matt Kuchar on Saturday … 4 up in his match.

Kuch and DJ are rolling in the second match at the turn. This is the only match that isn’t all square in morning foursomes.

UPDATE No. 8 (9:01 a.m.): Interesting … the Internationals now lead three of four matches after Grillo lags for par at No. 7 to win the seventh in the third match.

The U.S. does lead 3 up in the second match out, though.

UPDATE No. 7 (8:34 a.m.): Jason Day with a brilliant chip-in from well right of the green at No. 7 gives the Internationals an unlikely birdie. It ends up winning them the hole, and they’re now 1 up in that opening match.

UPDATE No. 6 (8:13 a.m.): There’s the International fight!

The U.S. now leads in ZERO matches, and the Internationals are ahead in the final one. They’ll need a lot more than that, but this is certainly better for them than trailing in the first three matches like they were 20 minutes ago.

UPDATE No. 5 (7:55 a.m.): The U.S. leads in the first three matches. They are all 1-up leads, but this could get out of hand quickly…

UPDATE No. 4 (7:37 a.m.): Three-for-three for the Americans in opening hole wins.

Kevin Kisner buries a 16-footer for birdie to win the opening hole for he and Mickelson against Jhonattan Vegas and Emiliano Grillo.

Remember, the Americans can technically clinch the Cup today if they win 7.5 of the 8 available points Saturday. We’re still a long ways off from that, but it’s something to keep in mind.

UPDATE No. 3 (7:31 a.m.): Two straight matches the Internationals have found the water in some way at No. 1. This time it’s their second shot, as Adam Scott hits one long left in the water. Dustin Johnson/Matt Kuchar make a simple par and win the opening hole.

The Americans win the first in each of the first two matches.

UPDATE No. 2 (7:17 a.m.): Marc Leishman hits his opening tee shot in the water and the Aussies make a mess of this opening hole. They conceded after knocking it to 11 feet for bogey after Spieth stuffed the Americans’ second inside 4 feet for a short birdie look.

The opening U.S. duo is already 1 up through one.

UPDATE No. 1 (7 a.m.): The first match on this long day is about ready, and it should be a good one!

• • •

