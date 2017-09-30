PGA Tour pro stamps wedges to call for firing of Tennessee's Butch Jones

It’s been a tough two weeks to be a Tennessee Vols football fan,

First the team loses on a Hail Mary to rival Florida and then the Vols barely beat UMass. Tennessee fans have high expectations. and with fifth-year head coach Butch Jones without a 10-win season to this point and off to a shaky start in 2017 … there have been increased calls for his dismissal.

And some of these suggestions to fire Jones are pretty creative.

Rick Lamb, a 2014 Tennessee grad, publicly clarified his thoughts earlier this week. The lefty was at the Web.com Tour Championship this week in an attempt to earn back his PGA Tour card after finishing the 2016-17 season 150th in FedEx Cup points. He missed the cut, which means he’ll fall well short of his goal here.

But his execution of sending a message regarding the Butch Jones situation? A+.

I can no longer stay silent on this issue… pic.twitter.com/zRNlcFA1Tf — Rick Lamb (@RICKLAMB19) September 26, 2017

The Vols host No. 7 Georgia on Saturday. We’ll see if this game will get Jones closer to the termination Lamb seeks.