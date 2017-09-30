President Donald Trump seems likely to be in attendance at Presidents Cup Sunday

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— All signs point to a Sunday Presidents Cup visit by Donald Trump. The President of the United States is the Honorary Presidents Cup Chairman, after all.

Any movement by any U.S. President is closely scrutinized, particularly as he is under fire from social media critics and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz for playing golf as Puerto Rico faces a post-Hurricane Irma crisis.

According to multiple PGA Tour sources, plans have long been in place for an array of possibilities depending on the Commander-in-Chief’s wishes.

“It is a great honor for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup,” said Trump when his honorary role was announced in July. “I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all.”

Officials say Trump could appear on the first tee in similar fashion to Thursday’s opening ceremony where former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama appeared. There is also the option of Trump sitting in a sky box behind bulletproof class, as he did during the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump Bedminster earlier this year. Plans are also in place for him, should he wish, to attend the closing ceremony at around 6 p.m. ET.

The expectations gained more steam during Friday afternoon’s play when two dark green Marine HMX-1 Nighthawk helicopters and two MV-22 Ospreys were practicing takeoffs and landings at Black Tom Island’s large grass area just across the New York Harbor from Ellis Island and a two-minute drive from Liberty National Golf Club. The group of four helicopters traditionally fly various traveling presidential pools and one is designated Marine One when the president is on board.

With the International Team trailing substantially heading into singles play Sunday, Trump’s visit is likely to liven up proceedings but will add extra security measures.