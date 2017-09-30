Presidents Cup: Saturday's shot, match, hole of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Team USA’s Daniel Berger made a near-miraculous approach on the 427-yard, par-4 first hole of his and Justin Thomas’ afternoon four-ball match against the International Team’s Hideki Matsuyama and Jhonattan Vegas. With Berger’s drive nestled in the water hazard on the left, 76 yards from the hole, and his feet nearly in the drink, Berger hit a pitch-and-run shot that rolled up and grazed the cup, just a hair from falling. He tapped in for birdie to halve the hole.

MATCH OF THE DAY

Nick Price’s beleaguered bunch didn’t have much to feel good about. Sure, Si Woo Kim and Anirban Lahiri kept the U.S. from clinching the Cup with a 1-up win over Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell in the afternoon four-ball. But the Internationals earned a half point in a morning foursomes match behind Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace. They halved with U.S. power pairing Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, the only early match the Americans didn’t win. The I-Team was 2-up after six holes. The U.S. won the seventh, eighth and ninth holes (with a birdie) to gain the edge. A birdie at 11 for the Internationals made it all square and that’s the way it stayed. Thanks for playing.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I thought we were going to have to get another captain out here to carry his stones.”

— The fiery Justin Thomas, on partner Daniel Berger, who had five birdies in a 3-and-2 four-ball victory over Hideki Matsuyama and Jhonattan Vegas.