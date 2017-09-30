Presidents Cup: Sunday's singles pairings, tee times

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Here’s a look at the 12 Presidents Cup singles pairings for Sunday afternoon at Liberty National:
Note: All times Eastern
- Kevin Chappell (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman (I), 12:04 p.m.
- Charley Hoffman (U.S.) vs. Jason Day (I), 12:15 p.m.
- Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (I), 12:26 p.m.
- Daniel Berger (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim (I), 12:37 p.m.
- Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Charl Schwartzel (I), 12:48 p.m.
- Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen (I), 12:59 p.m.
- Dustin Johnson (U.S.) vs. Branden Grace (I), 1:10 p.m.
- Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott (I), 1:21 p.m.
- Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Jhonattan Vegas (I), 1:32 p.m.
- Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Anirban Lahiri (I), 1:43 p.m.
- Phil Mickelson (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin (I), 1:54 p.m.
- Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Emiliano Grillo (I), 2:05 p.m.
Comments