WATCH Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner join Presidents Cup fans, pump them up

A day after Matt Kuchar and Daniel Berger embedded with the U.S. fans while benched during the Presidents Cup, Rickie Fowler and Kevin Kisner have joined in on the fun.

That latter pair is benched for Saturday afternoon four-ball, so they followed in their predecessors’ lead. While we’re still partial to Kuchar actually getting in on a “Kuuuuuch” chant – as in a chant about himself – Fowler and Kisner were pretty good themselves.

Here’s footage of them helping pump up the crowd.

.@RickieFowler and @K_Kisner bring the crowd into a frenzy. See more on Snapchat. 👻: PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/73pe6Z6q0b — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 30, 2017

And this photo with Kisner front and center is priceless.

Players mingling among the fans is a trend we can certainly get behind.