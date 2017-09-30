VIDEO: Golfweek experts talk U.S. dominance at Presidents Cup

Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch and Geoff Shackelford discussed the strong play of the United States and what was left of the International squad after play Saturday.

As the sun set near Jersey City, N.J., the boys laid on the cold hard truth about the beatdown being delivered by Team USA at Liberty National and what the Internationals will take away from Sunday’s inevitable defeat.

The U.S. ended the day ahead 14.5-3.5 and almost clinched the Presidents Cup on Saturday.

After winning 3.5 of the possible four points in the morning’s foursomes session, the U.S. needed to sweep the afternoon four-ball matches at Liberty National to clinch the Cup. It nearly did that, winning the first three afternoon matches to open up a 14.5-2.5 cushion.

By the end of the day, all they needed was one more point to reach the magical clinching 15.5 number.

Expect it to come early Sunday