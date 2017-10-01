Kevin Chappell contemplates hitting from TV tower, ends up conceding hole after penalty

Another day, another interesting rules situation at the Presidents Cup.

First, Anirban Lahiri. Then, Jordan Spieth. Now add Kevin Chappell to the mix.

The American was 1 up in his Sunday singles match against Marc Leishman when the pair came to Liberty National’s par-3 10th. The Aussie hit a beautiful tee shot to about 10 feet, Chappell … not so much.

His tee shot went well left, and ended up in a bizarre place … inside a TV tower!

Is he entitled to relief here? Let's ask @ShooterMcGavin_ for his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/RbN40dbGN5 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 1, 2017

While that tower is inside a hazard, it’s considered a temporary immovable obstruction, from where Chappell is entitled to free relief.

But Chappell actually contemplated chipping from the TV tower! That led to a protracted, and surreal, discussion between Chappell and an official about whether he was allowed to move cables around his ball in the tower.

Eventually Chappell decided that shot wouldn’t work and went to take his free drop. Well, that never ended up happening. Chappell would inadvertently ground his club in the hazard thereafter, an infraction that in match play means an automatic loss of hole.

Chappell was likely to lose the hole anyway, but this confirmed it with him forced to concede the hole. Oddly, he simply walked to 11 tee without telling Leishman that the hole had been conceded. The Aussie would catch on and the 10th-hole ordeal was over.

Of the three odd rules situation, this one probably involves the least controversy. But once again, the entertainment value is not lacking.