Live blog: 2017 Presidents Cup, Sunday singles

The Presidents Cup nearly was decided Saturday. The biennial event between the U.S. and International squads will likely have little drama Sunday at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., as the U.S. leads 14.5-3.5. The Americans are one point from clinching the Cup, and they nearly finished things off Saturday!

Still, it isn’t over until it’s over. There are 12 Sunday singles matches in New Jersey and the action will still be heated. Follow it all below…

Match Scores

Kevin Chappell (U.S.) vs. Marc Leishman (I), 12:04 p.m.

Charley Hoffman (U.S.) vs. Jason Day (I), 12:15 p.m.

Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (I), 12:26 p.m.

Daniel Berger (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim (I), 12:37 p.m.

Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Charl Schwartzel (I), 12:48 p.m.

Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Louis Oosthuizen (I), 12:59 p.m.

Dustin Johnson (U.S.) vs. Branden Grace (I), 1:10 p.m.

Brooks Koepka (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott (I), 1:21 p.m.

Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Jhonattan Vegas (I), 1:32 p.m.

Kevin Kisner (U.S.) vs. Anirban Lahiri (I), 1:43 p.m.

Phil Mickelson (U.S.) vs. Adam Hadwin (I), 1:54 p.m.

Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Emiliano Grillo (I), 2:05 p.m.

Presidents Cup Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (12 p.m.): We’ve got 12 singles matches coming at Liberty National on this Sunday. Remember, the U.S. needs just one point (so one win, or two halves) to secure the Cup.

This one is likely to be over well before the final singles match finishes, but you never know… Anyway, the first singles match (Chappell vs. Leishman) is about here!

