Presidents Cup: Sunday's shot, match, hole of the day

SHOT OF THE DAY

Likely Player of the Year Justin Thomas lost his singles match to Hideki Matsuyama 3-and-1 but showed incredible touch by nearly draining an 80-foot chip for eagle at the par-4 12th. Thomas deftly lofted his shot to the top of the ridge on the green, getting it to nearly stop before it took a hard right turn and settled an inch from the hole. He tapped in for birdie and halve.

MATCH OF THE DAY

With the U.S. entering Sunday holding a commanding edge, drama was short on Day 4. But when rookie Daniel Berger clinched his match with Si Woo Kim and the Cup, emotions took over. The match went dormie at the 15th hole, guaranteeing the U.S. a half point. Berger never trailed and made six birdies in dispatching the plucky Kim 2-and-1. “What a feeling,” Berger said after closing out Kim for the full point. “I’m speechless right now.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s been awesome having the rooks on the team. That’s the thing is our team was just so deep, whether it was old veterans or rookies coming in. It just seemed like the confidence level even being first time out, it was an all-time high. None of the guys felt nervous or down. They were just able to come in and play golf. I felt like that was key.”

— Patrick Reed, on the secret to the Americans’ success in rolling to a 19-11 Presidents Cup victory.