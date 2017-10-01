Presidents Cup: Trump arrives at Liberty National, expected to present trophy

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— President Donald Trump has arrived at Liberty National and is expected to present the trophy following the final round of today’s Presidents Cup.

President Donald Trump has arrived at the #PresidentsCup! pic.twitter.com/3dhF6t4wu1 — Golfweek (@golfweek) October 1, 2017

He is the Honorary Presidents Cup Chairman.

Trump has been under fire by members of the media, politicians and social media critics following the federal government’s response to Hurricane Maria and his Twitter spat with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

Plans have long been in place for an array of possibilities depending on the Commander-in-Chief’s wishes.

“It is a great honor for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup,” said Trump when his honorary role was announced in July. “I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all.”

During Thursday’s opening ceremony former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama appeared at the first tee.

On Friday, two dark green Marine HMX-1 Nighthawk helicopters and two MV-22 Ospreys were practicing takeoffs and landings at Black Tom Island’s large grass area just across the New York Harbor from Ellis Island and a two-minute drive from Liberty National Golf Club. The group of four helicopters traditionally fly various traveling presidential pools and one is designated Marine One when the president is on board.

Trump’s visit has added obvious extra security measures.